First it was Son Gotleu, then Arenal and now Son Oliva. Clashes in Son Gotleu were between gypsies and other communities on one side and young Algerians on the other. In Arenal, more the Llucmajor part than Palma, it was gypsies against Algerians. In Son Oliva it is gypsies against sub-Saharan Africans.
Palma hit by more racial conflict
The security forces are on maximum alert
