Pepe Tirado, the president of the Acotur tourist service businesses association, says that efforts to improve the image of Magaluf are being undermined by a lack of responsibility on behalf of some residents and businesses.

His association has drawn attention to the dumping of junk. This isn't just on back streets, it's also on the frontline promenade, recently named after the founder of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer Julià. Tirado notes that it was Meliá who played a key role in bringing about the change of image in Magaluf.

He says that the town hall does a good job in keeping the streets clean but regrets the "anti-social behaviour of some business owners and residents, which tarnishes the image".

Furniture, mattresses are among items that have been deposited. "We have a waste collection service in front of the shops, so this behaviour is incomprehensible."