The restaurant that reopened a few days ago next to the collapsed Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma has been sealed off by Palma town hall.

Around 2pm on Thursday, officials from the town hall's citizen security department went to the Laguna Playa restaurant. Palma Police supervised the closure of the premises.

It had been reported that the restaurant had passed a technical inspection. However, Palma's mayor, Jaime Martínez, said on Thursday that it had failed to comply with all the necessary measures for its operation.

The restaurant had been closed following the collapse of the roof terrace at the Medusa Beach Club which resulted in the deaths of four people. It was reopened by Christian Arnsteiner, who has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and six of causing serious injury through negligence.