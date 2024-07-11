Palma town hall officials at the restaurant on Thursday. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma11/07/2024 15:08
The restaurant that reopened a few days ago next to the collapsed Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma has been sealed off by Palma town hall.
