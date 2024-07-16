The Palma Federation of Residents Associations has denounced what it says are numerous breaches of the bylaw that applies to bar and restaurant terraces.

The federation has highlighted examples in the city centre - Plaça Major, C. Unió, Plaça Cort, Passeig Born - and in Santa Catalina.

The president, Maribel Alcázar, says that she and others went round various areas last Saturday night. On Passeig Born, for example, customers were being served at a time when terraces should have been closed.

Municipal regulations state that all furniture must be removed when the terraces are closed. This, says the federation, is being ignored by many establishments.

On C. Fàbrica, as another example, parasols are not being removed and are fixed to the ground. "This street looks like a forest of parasols," notes Alcázar, who claims that some terraces are still operating after one in the morning.

"These non-compliances are easily detected with a simple visit and confirm that the regulations established by the municipal ordinance are not being respected. It is an old problem that has worsened in the old centre, where one square metre of public space costs only 46 cents per day."

The federation is highly critical of these town hall rates.