More than three years after the second season of The Mallorca Files hit the screens on BBC One, a trailer for the third season has been launched. The Mallorca Files has a new home on Prime Video rather than BBC1. All eight episodes of the new season will launch on August 8, while seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

The third series was filmed on the island last summer and also involved a large number of local extras. Elen Rhys and Julian Looman have returned to star in season 3 as British detective Miranda Blake and her laid-back German partner Max Winter, with the new episodes said to feature "high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders.

María Fernández Ache will also be returning as Chief Inés Villegas, who will be overseeing Max and Miranda, as they struggle through their personal tensions and odd-couple partnership.

The two previous series enjoyed good viewing figures on BBC1 and the series was sold to television companies across the globe including Spain.

The small army of Mallorca Files fans can´t wait to the launch of the new series.