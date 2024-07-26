Mallorca is on yellow alert for high temperatures this afternoon after the Palma Met Office reported that temperatures could reach 36 degrees Centigrade in an around Palma.

The Palma Met Office said that Yellow Alert meant the following: "The danger is low. The recommendation is to "be vigilant" as "moderate damage to people and property may occur. The advice is to stay tuned for forecast updates."

People in the risk categories (babies, young children and the elderly) were warned to be extra-careful; only go out if it is necessary, stay in the shade and drink plenty of liquids, they were told.

Temperatures are expected to be high throughout the weekend but so far the Palma Met has failed to issue a heat alert. This weekend could be one of the hottest on record so far this year.

This summer has seen lower temperatures than usual and there has been more rain.