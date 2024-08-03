A 24-year-old French tourist was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital on Saturday morning after falling through the awning over the entrance to the Apartamentos Jade in Playa de Palma; these apartments are a tourist establishment.
Tourist injured after falling through a Playa de Palma awning
Police wanted to know how he had ended up on the awning
