A 24-year-old French tourist was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital on Saturday morning after falling through the awning over the entrance to the Apartamentos Jade in Playa de Palma; these apartments are a tourist establishment.

He suffered various bruises but was not seriously injured, despite having fallen some four metres.

Around 6am, an employee noticed that there was someone lying on the awning. This person, the French tourist, was fast asleep.

Photo taken moments before he was woken up.

The employee went to wake him up. When he moved, he fell to the ground. By the looks of it, the awning had already been ripped.

Police and an ambulance went to the scene. Officers were interested in how he had ended up asleep on the awning. His friends were unable to explain this.