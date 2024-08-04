From Thursday to Saturday there was one of the largest ever waves of illegal migrants arriving in small boats in the Balearics.

On Thursday there were 81, on Friday 152 and on Saturday 87.

Most of the boats arrived in Formentera. There were others in Ibiza, Cabrera and on the Llucmajor coast of Mallorca.

On one boat there were 58 people.

Among the migrants were 14 unaccompanied minors. The Council of Mallorca's Institute of Social Affairs is currently looking after 303 unaccompanied minors from overseas.

A further 25 people were picked up off Formentera in the early hours of Sunday morning.