Migrants on a Maritime Safety Agency boat. (Archive image.) | Gori Vicens
Palma04/08/2024 09:16
From Thursday to Saturday there was one of the largest ever waves of illegal migrants arriving in small boats in the Balearics.
7 comments
Williams. Shock ! Horror ! You actually used the term U.K. instead of England. Are you unwell ? Problem ? What problem ? I never said I had a problem. Do you ?
Where do the 330 listed in this Article go? Where do they live?. Will Hotels be made to accommodate them?. Who will pay for their living in Mallorca ?. Will riots start to occur, as in the UK , to have them deported?. Will Residents be made to leave the Island?.etc. etc. etc.
Richard PearsonOh, you mean those far right protests and arrests? Yeah, the UK certainly has it's problems. So, how are you going to get around your little immigration problem?
This is really Good News , super High unemployment no where for them to live Hugh Drug dealing problem can only be good for Mallorca maybe they like to work on the Land , that’s nice work ! Nuts where is this headed same as England !
All the press were reporting no tourists but migrants welcome that’s what the people of Mallorca were saying.Well the wish is coming true, hope they can find accommodation for all their new friends.
The Spanish are taking a close look and taking note of what is currently occurring in the U.K.
Bad news. Migrants don't arrive on the island with rolls of holiday money to spend. If they have more than Euros 20 to their name I'd be surprised. So how do they survive? Crime is one way which affects everyone as we're all targets; personally and at home. If Migrants can't prove that they can sustain themselves and their dependants while in Mallorca they have to be sent packing.