The Bishopric of Mallorca will offer accommodation to unaccompanied migrant minors who arrive in the Balearics on small boats, this being in response to a request for help from the Council of Mallorca's Institute of Social Affairs.

The Council has 359 accredited places for minors under its protection. However, it is having to find places for a total of 550, of whom 283 are migrants. Last weekend alone, 14 more unaccompanied minors arrived.

The Balearic government's minister for social affairs, Catalina Cirer, will meet this week with the Council to discuss financial resources. "We have asked for funding to help us from the time they arrive until they are 18 years old. When they are out Council guardianship, we cover the costs."

The Partido Popular have presented a motion to the Balearic Parliament requesting that the Balearics are excluded from the distribution of migrant minors from the Canary Islands. The Balearics cannot handle more than those who arrive directly.

Spokesperson Sebastià Sagreras says that the Balearics are a consolidated migration route. Services for unaccompanied minors are at 650% of their capacity.

The regional government has previously said that it would take ten of the 6,000 or so minors in the Canaries.