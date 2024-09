On Sunday, the National Police arrested two 20-year-old male German tourists who had caused damage to their hotel in Arenal (Palma).

They and their respective partners had arrived at the Leblon Hotel on Saturday. By the time of their arrest, they had destroyed a mattress, damaged furniture, let off two fire extinguishers and defecated in the hotel lift.

The hotel finally called the police, and the two denied everything. They were arrested nonetheless, spent a night in the cells and appeared in court on Monday.

The court released them after they had both paid 500 euros bail. This equated to the cost of the damage caused.