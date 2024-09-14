For the second consecutive day on Friday, roads in and around Soller were jammed. Cloudy or wet weather typically results in congestion, as visitors head for Soller and the port as an alternative to the beaches or the hotel pools.

On Thursday there were long traffic jams that forced the tunnel to close for a time. On Friday there were also jams on the Deia road.

Residents have grown increasingly frustrated and angry. They complain that many non-resident vehicles fail to comply with the restriction on entry into the centre via C. Isabel II, where there were queues.

Soller town hall admits that is virtually powerless in limiting the free circulation of vehicles and points to a lack of local police.

The residents are only too well aware that the situation over the past couple of days will be repeated whenever there isn't sunny weather.