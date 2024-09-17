The Department for Tourism of the Consell de Mallorca has proposed and issued 17 fines of 80,000 euros each for two Palma buildings involved in illegal tourist rentals. The total proposed sanctions amount to 1.36 million euros for operating without the necessary licence.

Specifically, these sanctions have been issued against 17 flats being marketed in Palma, spread across two different buildings. Ten of the fines are for violations at one building, while the remaining seven are for the other.

The island's councillor for Tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez, expressed his satisfaction with the actions of the inspection and sanctions and stressed that ‘the illegal offer, regardless of the sector in which it operates, is not only a very harmful unfair competition for all those who do things well’ but also represents ‘a terrible problem for coexistence, something we want to fight and eradicate’.

In this regard, he noted that these sanctions are the outcome of diligent work within the department, which has "strictly followed all administrative processes" and acted "in accordance with legal deadlines."

It's important to note that the proposed penalties for illegal tourist rentals on the island are 80,000 euros per detected property. The legal fines for this issue range from 40,001 euros to 400,000 euros, with the Consell previously imposing fines of 40,001 euros.

Going forward, the proposed penalties for illegal tourist rentals will be 80,000 euros per dwelling. This increase aims to deter illegal operators, protect residents, and ensure the legal integrity of the tourism sector.