At a meeting with the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) on Thursday, business owners and residents of Palma's Paseo Marítimo urgently demanded more parking spaces while the work on the Paseo continues.

Manuel Jiménez, president of the local traders association, stressed: "We have a great need for parking." He called on both the town hall and the APB "to provide temporary parking in areas of the central part of the Paseo".

"The town hall has presented a proposal for underground parking in the Plaza Mediterráneo, but we believe that this will take five or six years. We need an alternative now."

Luis Recoveni, owner of Mercat 1930, said. "They have gone about demolishing the Social Club very quickly, but they have left the bridge as they are waiting for the Council of Mallorca's heritage department." This is because the adjoining building is protected.

He added: "Our turnover has dropped by 60 per cent since November 2022, which was when the work started and people stopped coming. They have turned their backs on the Paseo Marítimo, while we see that there is no parking near our businesses."

The redevelopment of the Paseo Marítimo was originally scheduled to have finished this month. Even when it finally does, businesses fear that turnover will not recover once the Paseo is fully reopen. And parking is among their concerns. "This is why we are asking for help. At this rate, few businesses will be able to survive," said Jiménez.