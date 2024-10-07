Yet another British hotel group has set its sights on Mallorca and it could soon open one of its budget hotels in Palma city centre. Travelodge has identified 20 initial target locations – areas that currently have a shortage of good quality, economy branded accommodation - and Mallorca is one of them. No date has been given for the opening and at the moment it is reported that the British hotel chain is busy looking for a suitable site.
British budget hotel giant looking to open in Mallorca
Mallorca is one of third 20 initial target locations in Spain
2 comments
Seriously? Mallorca needs this like a hole in the head!
Not wanted or needed. Please go somewhere else!