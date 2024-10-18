The European Anti-Poverty Network in the Balearics estimates that around 20% of the islands' population are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Based on the At-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion (AROPE) rate indicator, the number of people is put at some 250,000; the population, as of April 1 this year, was 1,238,812.

The percentage figure, which is for 2023, is lower than in 2022 when it was 21.5%, and is also lower than the 2023 national average of 26.5%. The AROPE indicator doesn't solely measure financial resources. For example, it takes weak labour market attachment into account, meaning people living in jobless households. When considered on their own, financial data gave a poverty rate of 15.3%, an improvement on 16.9% in 2022 and below a national percentage of 20.2%.

In total, there were 185,000 people in the Balearics who were below the poverty line - living in households with incomes below 60% of the average income.

The severe poverty rate refers to households with incomes below 40% of the national average income. Seven per cent of the Balearic population were in this situation - around 85,000 individuals.

As to profile of people at risk of poverty, the EAPN's director in the Balearics, Andreu Grimalt, explained on Friday that it is very difficult to break down by gender, age and island. "Although we have seen an increase in child poverty, there isn't a single profile. We must avoid the stereotype that they are only irregular immigrants. They are obviously more likely to end up at risk of poverty, but no one is vaccinated against poverty."

On child poverty the figures are more concerning - one in three minors were at risk of poverty in 2023. This percentage has increased in recent years. In 2022, it was 27%; in 2021, 22.3%. In 2020, the year of the global pandemic, the rate was 31.2%.