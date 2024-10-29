The heavy rain over the weekend and into Monday led to a modest improvement in water reserves, but the Tramuntana Mountains' reservoirs rose to only 27.33% of capacity from 25.86% a week ago.

In the case of the Cúber reservoir, the level in fact dropped from 31.74% on October 21 to 30.61% on October 28. Gorg Blau rose from 22.16% to 25.26%.

Heavy rain there was, but the rainfall in the mountains was lower than in some other areas of Mallorca. The relevant weather station for giving an indication as to how much rain was deposited in the reservoirs was Son Torrella. On Saturday there were 41 litres per square metre. Overnight Sunday there were 33 litres.

A year ago the combined reserves of Cúber and Gorg Blau were 37.35% of total capacity.

Emaya, the Palma municipal services agency that manages the reservoirs, says water restrictions are at present not being considered. Issuing updates for reserves is "to inform the public and encourage the saving of water resources." "Although the current scenario is not one of alert or emergency, it does require caution."