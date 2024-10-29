The latest Atlas of Household Income Distribution prepared by the National Statistics Institute reveals that Marratxi has the highest average household net income in Mallorca - 49,827 euros per annum. Or certainly did have in 2022, as the report relates to that year. Marratxi had overtaken Esporles, which had the highest income in 2021; an average of 48,354 in 2022.

Third was Bunyola with 48,257, followed by Valldemossa (46,989) and Puigpunyent with 45,739. Palma was twelfth with an average of 41,852 euros.

Curiously perhaps, Calvia was only 17th with 39,912 euros. Calvia does after all have some of the most luxurious and expensive mansions in the whole of Spain. Andratx, another municipality known for its very expensive properties, was 23rd with 38,198 euros.

In 53rd place out of 53 was Capdepera with 33,804 euros.