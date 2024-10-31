The latest monthly tourism figures show a 2.4% increase in Balearic tourist numbers in September - to 2,495,870 from 2,437,407 in September 2023.

Despite this increase, two of the three main markets - the UK and Spain - both registered decreases. In the case of the UK, there was an 8.1% fall to 530,570, while the Spanish market dropped 7.4% to 348,184.

This was the third month in a row that both markets were down. In July the UK fell by 10.1%, Spain by 13.2%. In August the UK dropped by 4.8% and Spain by 7.9%.

In September, the Swiss market slumped by 55.3% to 32,248 and the Nordic countries registered a fall of just under one per cent to 91,823.

Markets were otherwise up. The largest in the Balearics - Germany - rose by 7.8% to 679,290. The highest percentage increase was 31.7% for 'other European countries' - up to 308,065. The countries that are specified for these figures are Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, UK, Switzerland and Nordic (to include Finland).

Over the first nine months of the year there was a 4.1% increase in all tourism to 16.2 million. The record number of tourists for a whole year - 17.8 million in 2023 - is almost certain to be broken. Between October and December last year there were close on 2.3 million tourists.