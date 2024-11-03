The Balearic Islands have pledged their support to the Valencian Community, dispatching a team of 64 people from the port of Palma this Sunday to assist in the aftermath of the severe weather event known as an Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA). Along with the team, 25 vehicles have been sent, including five specialised units equipped with pumps to extract water and high-pressure systems to clear mud.

The president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, who saw them off, said that rescue teams have also been sent to urban areas and to provide advanced support. Prohens, who has been in contact with the Valencian leaders, reported that ‘what they have told us is that the priority is to bring water and contribute to the recovery of the victims’.

It should be noted that the 64 volunteers include technicians from the Directorate General of Emergencies and Ibanat; firefighters from the Consell de Mallorca, Palma City Council and Ibiza. Also travelling are 061 personnel and civil protection volunteers.

The President of the Government thanked the volunteers for their willingness to help, as well as Balearia, which has made its ships available for the transfer of the troops to the Valencian Community. She also expressed her solidarity with all the victims.

The head of the Executive highlighted that the Conselleria de Familia i Affers Socials has approved the allocation of one million euros, "which we will channel through the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces of Valencia, as they requested, to help purchase essential supplies." He also acknowledged the support coming from various companies and individuals, saying, "We will make every effort to ensure this aid is delivered in the most organised and effective way possible."

He concluded by noting that the Valencian Community will likely need support for an extended period, adding, "We will be there whenever they need us."