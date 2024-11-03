The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has downgraded the weather alert from red to orange on the southern coast of Valencia. Until 10pm on Sunday, this area could experience localised showers with rainfall of up to 40 liters per square meter in one hour and up to 100 liters over a twelve-hour period, with potential thunderstorms and hail.

The orange alert will remain in effect until 9am on Monday in northern Castellón, where localised rainfall may reach 40 liters per hour and 100 liters over twelve hours, with possible thunderstorms and hail. This warning also applies to the southern coast of Castellón and the northern coast of Valencia, where similar conditions are expected.

Town halls in several affected areas across Valencia province had advised residents to remain cautious and avoid outdoor activities as the DANA storm continues to impact the region.

In Aldaia, the local council recommended residents wrap up any outdoor tasks and stay indoors as a precaution. Massanassa officials similarly warned residents about potential hazards due to mud and blocked sewers, cautioning that ground-floor areas may still be at risk of flooding. They advised residents to remain in spaces at least two meters above street level.

In Alfafar, where heavy rain was also expected, the council urged people to stay indoors until conditions stabilise. State Security Forces and Emergency Services are actively working to maintain public safety.