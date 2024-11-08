The three occupants of a crane truck were injured on Thursday night when part of a pedestrian bridge over the Via Cintura in Palma collapsed and fell onto the truck's cabin.

The incident occurred just after 11pm; it was right by IKEA. The truck was from a company carrying out road maintenance work.

It would appear that the three workers hadn't realised that the truck's boom was raised. This hit the bridge, causing it to collapse.

Two of the three workers were trapped in the cabin.

One of the three was thrown out of the cabin. The other two were trapped inside the cabin. It took a considerable time to free them.

All three were taken to Son Espases Hospital with injuries of varying degrees of seriousness. The National Police are in charge of the investigation into the incident.