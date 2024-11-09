The trial of a 47-year-old Spanish woman accused of child abandonment will shortly take place in Palma.

This relates to events of July 2022. On the eighth of that month, the woman's six-year-old daughter was at summer school. She was acting strangely and was stumbling around. The director of the summer school took the child to Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma. Urine analysis gave positive results for cocaine, cannabis and alcohol.

On the same day there was a further analysis. This was of the girl's hair, and it revealed substance abuse over several months. The medical report indicated that the girl had been subjected to "environmental exposure to cocaine".

The National Police arrested the woman, a single parent, and the child was taken into care. Investigations established that the mother had held a party with friends on July 7. During the course of this party the girl took cocaine.

The Prosecutor's Office is calling for five months in prison, while the Council of Mallorca's Institute of Social Affairs has taken out a private prosecution and is demanding three years.