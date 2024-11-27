Mallorca-based airline Air Europa's owner Globalia said there was an interest from Air France-KLM in potentially taking a stake in the airline.
Air France-KLM looking to buy 20 percent stake in Mallorca airline
British Airways owner had been set to buy the airline
