"There is an interest, but there is also interest from other airlines and funds. Nothing is sealed," Globalia said in a statement after El Economista newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday the Franco-Dutch group was considering taking a 20% stake in Air Europa, which is based in Lluchmajor and employs hundreds of people.

Air Europa, owned by Spanish family group Globalia, is considering raising cash through a capital increase, El Economista added. Back in August, British Airways-owner IAG dropped its plan to take over Air Europa after European anti-trust watchdog said the remedies offered by IAG were not sufficient.

IAG had acquired a 20% stake in Air Europa, which flies within Spain and between Madrid and large cities in Europe and Latin America, for 100 million euros in 2022.

Air France-KLM said on Wednesday there were discussions underway about commercial cooperation with Air Europa within the framework on the SkyTeam alliance, but would not comment on any plans to acquire a stake.