Mallorca will be hosting the 2024 FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) General Assembly and FIM Awards in Palma next month starting on Friday, December 6. Director of Tourism and Sustainability of the Council of Mallorca, Pedro Mas, gives an insight into the event and the importance it has for Mallorca.

How did the opportunity to host the FIM Awards arise?

It was an aspiration I had since I took on my current role—a project born from my connection with the people at the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme). I attended the event in 2016, in Berlin, and witnessed its impact and prestige. So, when the chance arose to bring it to Mallorca, I didn’t hesitate to fully support it. This is an event held in a different country each year, and it seemed that in 2024 it was destined for Qatar. However, thanks to a coordinated effort between the Council of Mallorca, the Government, and the Palma City Council, we managed to present a solid bid in 2023, in Liverpool. It was well received from the start, and ultimately, we convinced them.

What makes this event stand out?

The FIM Awards were an opportunity we couldn’t miss, especially since the upcoming years are already booked. Other destinations and candidates don’t offer what Mallorca can. We’re an island of world champions and a privileged location. All of this sets us apart.

What could be the impact and repercussions for the island?

More than 1,000 attendees from 115 countries are expected. Moreover, given that this takes place in the lead-up to Christmas, these visitors, who have significant purchasing power, will generate substantial commercial activity in the city. We estimate that during the ten-day event, spending could reach around 4 million euros. Many delegates have already made hotel reservations to extend their stay and explore the island, and their average daily expenditure is high.

Director of Sustainability of the Council of Mallorca, Pedro Mas. Photo: Jaume Morey

Beyond the gala, what discussions will take place in Mallorca during the event?

Over ten days, there will be activity, including FIM discussion and debate sessions where regulatory changes and updates for 2025 and beyond will be proposed, as well as discussions on calendars, sustainability, and meetings with promoters. On Friday, December 6, the FIM General Assembly will take place, where accounts and other matters will be approved. This will be a major showcase for the Palau de Congressos. Additionally, FIM Latin America will hold its annual continental assembly starting Monday, December 9, taking advantage of the timing and location.

From a promotional perspective, how can an event of this scale be leveraged?

Mallorca has so much to offer—landscapes, gastronomy, shopping. The FIM also aims for a sustainable event with minimal carbon footprint. Sustainability, zero-kilometer initiatives, and local products will feature prominently throughout the event. This has been a priority for the Consell de Mallorca and other institutions. Additionally, hosting such an event in the first week of December provides a boost to the hospitality industry during the off-season.

It’s also a great opportunity to honor world champions...

Absolutely. It’s a fitting tribute to the world champions and the incredible riders Mallorca has produced. From the legendary Ángel Nieto with his 12+1 world titles to others across various categories. We want to highlight that legacy, and what better stage for it than the International Motorcycling Federation Awards, where all 2024 world champions will be present.

Pedro Mas, in his office at La Misericordia. Photo: Jaume Morey

And positioning Mallorca as both a congress and sports destination?

Motorcycling has a massive global following, which will amplify the impact of the FIM Awards. That’s why we felt it was worth the effort to bring the event here. This year is also historic because of the number of Spanish world champions: Jorge Martín, Jorge Prado, Toni Bou, Ana Carrasco... an impressive total of 14 titles in MotoGP, MotoE, trial, motocross, enduro, and more. These awards will be presented at the Palau de Congressos in Palma.