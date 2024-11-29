During Black Friday 2024, consumers take advantage of offers and discounts on a wide variety of products. What began as an American tradition has also become established in Spain, turning into the most anticipated shopping event of the year and marking the start of the holiday season campaign.

Among the best fashion deals at El Corte Inglés, the long women's parka jacket with a hood in black by Adolfo Domínguez stands out, now offering a 50% discount, bringing the price down from 199 euros to just 99 euros.

In the home appliance section, one of the most popular products in recent years is the air fryer. At department stores, Moulinex offers its Easy Fry model with a 5-litre capacity at a 40% discount, reducing its price from 99 euros to 59 euros.

This portable appliance allows for quick and healthy meal preparation. Additionally, it features an intuitive touch screen and ten preset programs for ease of use. Best of all, it uses up to 70% less energy compared to a traditional oven, making it an efficient and cost-effective option.

Black Friday is also a great time to replace household products that have worn out over time. One option is the Foodie cast aluminum frying pan set by the brand Bra, which offers a 40% discount. This pack includes three sizes with a high-quality non-stick coating and is compatible with all types of stoves. Additionally, by purchasing the complete set, buyers save more than 35% compared to buying the pans individually.

Another excellent option is to try a product you don’t yet own, such as the Lékué steam case and tray set, which comes with a recipe book.

This set, ideal for healthy and quick cooking in the microwave, is available at a discounted price of 18.86 euros after a 30% discount. Taking advantage of this offer is a perfect opportunity to add a versatile and easy-to-use tool to your kitchen, making it easier to prepare steamed dishes.