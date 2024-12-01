At around 7.10am on July 4, 2023, a woman was on her way to work at a hospital. At a point on the Via Cintura in Palma, a truck had broken down.

The driver of the truck, 61-year-old Joaquín Escalas, was looking under the vehicle when he was hit by the woman's car. He died almost instantly.

She didn't stop, but went to a Palma police station some hours later. She maintained that she did not know that her car had hit anyone. The Guardia Civil arrested her. She appeared in court and was released. Her licence was temporarily withdrawn. The insurance company has since compensated the family.

The Prosecutor's Office is calling for a two-year sentence. A private prosecution is seeking three years. The trial is to be held shortly.