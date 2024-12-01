At around 7.10am on July 4, 2023, a woman was on her way to work at a hospital. At a point on the Via Cintura in Palma, a truck had broken down.
Prison sentence demand for driver who ran over and killed a truck driver in Palma
A private prosecution is calling for three years
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.