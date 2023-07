The driver who ran over and killed a truck driver on Palma's Via Cintura on Tuesday was released on Wednesday afternoon following a court appearance. The court has withdrawn her driving licence and she must report to court offices at specified times in the future. She has been charged with reckless manslaughter and failure of duty to provide assistance.

The 56-year-old nursing assistant told the judge that she believed that she had hit the truck rather than a person and that she did not find out until some hours later that she had been responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The truck driven by 61-year-old Joaquín Escalas Llabrés had broken down. He parked it on the hard shoulder and was hit by the car after he had got out of the cabin. The Guardia Civil have found traces of blood on the car.