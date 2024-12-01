A 35-year-old tourist, described as 'Slavic', was arrested in Magalluf in the early hours of Friday morning after the Guardia Civil were informed that "a very aggressive and drunk man" was threatening staff and customers in a shop. He spat in the face of one of the employees.

When officers arrived, he acted in a provocative manner. They managed to get him to leave but he returned moments later in an even more agitated state, causing damage to public property. At one point he lunged at the officers and tried to attack them.

He was restrained, arrested and put inside the patrol car. He then caused damage to the interior and had to be taken to a health centre in order to be sedated.

He was in possession of a hammer and scissors. Calvia Police had in fact seized a knife from him a few days previously. He had been brandishing this in public.