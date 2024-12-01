A 35-year-old tourist, described as 'Slavic', was arrested in Magalluf in the early hours of Friday morning after the Guardia Civil were informed that "a very aggressive and drunk man" was threatening staff and customers in a shop. He spat in the face of one of the employees.
Tourist damages a Guardia Civil car after being arrested in Magalluf
He had been threatening staff and customers
