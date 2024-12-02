The 36th edition of the World Cheese Awards, one of the most prestigious international cheese competitions, was recently held. In this edition, 4,786 cheeses from 47 countries took part. Of these, 654 cheeses were of Spanish origin, highlighting the importance and quality of Spanish dairy production. The surprise was that among the award-winning cheeses, Mercadona was one of the winners. Find out which is the award-winning dairy product in the supermarket aisles.

The cheese that has been recognised as the best in the 2024 edition of the World Cheese Awards is Queijo de Ovelha Amanteigado, made by Quinta do Pomar. This sheep's cheese is distinguished by its smooth and creamy texture, which is enjoyed in a peculiar way: when the top is cut, the almost liquid paste is extracted with a spoon, providing a different sensory experience. Interestingly, it has been created by a Spanish cheesemaker based in Portugal, reflecting an interesting combination of cheesemaking traditions.

Furthermore, in the ranking, the fourth position was occupied by La Cava Barus de García-Baquero, from Lácteas García Baquero, a Spanish company located in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, is renowned for producing a wide variety of cured and semi-cured cheeses, made from cow, sheep and goat's milk. This product is distinguished by its intense flavour and firm texture, and is highly appreciated by lovers of cured cheese. However, it is not the dairy product found in the aisles of Mercadona.

Quesería Lafuente's Camembert Cream Cheese has been awarded Super Gold at the World Cheese Awards 2024. This award-winning product is marketed under the Hacendado brand in Mercadona, with a 150 gram tub priced at 1.70 euros, equivalent to 11.34 euros per kilo. Quesería Lafuente, located in Heras, Cantabria, has been a benchmark in dairy production since 1942. The product is made with 50% camembert cheese and butter, milk protein and melting salts.

In addition to Camembert Cream Cheese, other dairy products from Quesería Lafuente that are available in Mercadona include Brie Cream Cheese with Truffle under the Hacendado brand, priced at €1.70 per unit. This melted cheese has a delicate flavour but with a distinctive touch of black truffle and mushrooms, giving it a more pronounced intensity compared to traditional versions. Ideal for lovers of stronger and more sophisticated flavours, this cheese offers a gourmet experience accessible to all consumers.