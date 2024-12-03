Following three consecutive months when UK tourism in the Balearics fell, there was an increase in tourist numbers in October.

The latest figures from the National Statistics Institute's Frontur report indicate that there were 409,279 UK tourists in October, a year-on-year increase of 2.59%. There were 1,599,914 foreign tourists, a rise of 8.35%. The total number of tourists, to include Spanish, was 1,816,424. Spanish tourism, which had also experienced falls over the summer, was up 2.25% to 216,510.

The largest foreign market, as ever, was Germany. A 10.71% increase to 588,416 tourists came after three months when the German market performed strongly, with an average monthly increase in excess of ten per cent. Over the same period, the UK market, the second largest, registered monthly falls of ten per cent (July), 4.8% (August) and eight per cent (September).

With the October figures, there is confirmation that 2024 has once more broken the annual record for the number of tourists. For the first ten months of the year this was 18,069,162. The total for the whole of 2023, the current record, was 17,836,630.