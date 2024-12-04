Town halls in the Tramuntana Mountains have announced a further measure for dealing with noise pollution. Various municipalities had previously approved regulations for limiting excessive vehicle noise. The latest development will mean that they take responsibility for monitoring noise.
Tramuntana town halls getting tough on excessive vehicle noise
The mountains have been plagued with noise for years
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.