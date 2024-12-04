Town halls in the Tramuntana Mountains have announced a further measure for dealing with noise pollution. Various municipalities had previously approved regulations for limiting excessive vehicle noise. The latest development will mean that they take responsibility for monitoring noise.

On Tuesday, the thirteen mayors of the municipalities that constitute the Mancomunitat de Tramuntana approved the purchase of three sound level meters so that local police forces can carry out these controls.

The president of the Mancomunitat and mayor of Estellencs, Bernat Isern, said: "The aim is to try to put an end to the noise delinquency that we suffer in the Tramuntana."

Residents have for years complained about the lack of control of vehicles and illegal races that take place in the mountains, especially on the MA-10 main road.

Police officers will be given training in the use of the meters and will be "ready to act from March," Isern explained. They will, however, only be able to act in urban areas, given the responsibility that the Council of Mallorca has for main roads.

Fines for excessive noise from cars and motorcycles vary. Minor fines range from 6,000 to 12,000 euros, while serious fines can be as high as 300,000 euros.