The Prosecutor's Office in Mallorca is investigating the death of a ten-year-old boy. He died after what should have been a routine operation for tonsillitis.

On November 25, the boy was operated on at a private clinic. He apparently suffered perforation of the trachea and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. He was stabilised and then urgently transferred to Son Espases Hospital, where he was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit.

He underwent further surgery but on Friday last week (November 29), his condition worsened. He was brain dead and passed away on Sunday.

The clinic, which isn't in Palma, has declined to make any statement. The family has placed the case in the hands of a specialist lawyer, while the prosecutor is investigating possible serious medical negligence.