The Prosecutor's Office is seeking a two-year prison sentence for a Danish citizen, accused of allegedly having harassed the president and the administrator of a community of residents in Puerto Andratx over a period of several years. He also faces payment of 6,000 euros for moral damages caused. The trial is scheduled to take place in Palma shortly.

The prosecutor maintains that he carried out "constant acts of harassment for five years with the aim of harming the daily lives" of the president and administrator.

From 2016, he sent both of them countless emails, up to as many as ten a day. These were critical of attitudes and professional standards, while he also attacked them for not having acted in respect of some personal issues that were not their responsibility. At one point he threatened them with denouncing them to the Tax Agency and demanding an investigation.

The alleged harassment of the president included watching him with binoculars. He would later contact the president and itemise what he, the president, had done during the day. He also followed him in communal areas and banged on his door to report what had already been sent by email.

The president and administrator reported the events in 2019, but the incidents continued as if nothing had happened, the prosecutor claiming that that he maintained his "disturbing behaviour" until at least June 2021.