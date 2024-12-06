The Prosecutor's Office is seeking a two-year prison sentence for a Danish citizen, accused of allegedly having harassed the president and the administrator of a community of residents in Puerto Andratx over a period of several years. He also faces payment of 6,000 euros for moral damages caused. The trial is scheduled to take place in Palma shortly.
Prison demand for harassment of the president of a Mallorca community of residents
He apparently used to watch the president through binoculars
