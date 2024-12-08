Firefighters are continuing to tackle a forest fire that was declared around 11pm by the Andratx-Estellencs road.

The latest report from the environment ministry (issued at 8.30am Sunday) states that the fire is level one - risk to property - that there are 20 firefighters and three fire engines and that there is aerial support (two water bombers).

The air support was brought in once there was daylight.

The wind remains strong on Sunday morning and this is a complicating factor. The area is on amber alert for high winds; this was due to be downgraded to yellow from 9am.