In an exclusive interview for the Mallorca Bulletin, British property owner Lee Pendleton reveals a harrowing tale of corruption, legal battles, and financial loss after purchasing his family’s dream home in Port Andratx.

What began as an investment has turned into a 16-year saga involving arrests of local officials, a fraudulent building licence, and a demolition order threatening their home.

Despite paying half a million euros in mortgage and service charges, Lee and fellow owners are now locked out of their property, with no answers from local authorities. Suspicions of land corruption loom large, as the valuable site sparks interest from developers.

Lee shares urgent advice for foreign buyers and calls for accountability from the Spanish government, making this a must-read for anyone considering overseas property investment.

Don’t miss the full story of resilience, frustration, and a fight for justice in the face of silence.

Read the full interview this Friday.