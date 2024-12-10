Figures for the third quarter of 2024 from the General Council of the Judiciary show that the Balearics had the highest rate of evictions for non-payment of rent in the country. This rate is based on population.
Balearics, the highest rate of evictions for non-payment of rent
Figures for July to September
