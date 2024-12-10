Figures for the third quarter of 2024 from the General Council of the Judiciary show that the Balearics had the highest rate of evictions for non-payment of rent in the country. This rate is based on population.

Between July and September there were 183 evictions - 14.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. Catalonia ranked second with 12.8 followed by the Canaries (11.8) and Valencia with 9.2.

The number of evictions in the Balearics grew by 20 per cent, and the region had the highest relative rate of court cases to recover occupied properties - those with squatters. At 2.5 per 100,000 people, there was a total of 31, which represented an increase of 60%.

Even so, this number is very low. It excludes owners who resorted to criminal proceedings in order to try and recover occupied properties and financial institutions that cannot use the civil court procedure.

The figures also indicate that 110 claims for mortgage foreclosure were filed, twice as many as in the third quarter of 2023.