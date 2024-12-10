The North American market will be the main focus of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation in 2025, the town hall having confirmed a foundation budget of 1.5 million euros for next year.

On Tuesday, the deputy mayor and councillor for tourism, Javier Bonet, said that this market has "one of the best profiles" in terms of spending and its interest in culture, heritage and gastronomy. "It is a very interesting market for Palma."

While United Airlines will be increasing its weekly New York flights from three to four for next summer, the town hall's objective is to have flights all-year round.

As is already the case in Berlin, London and Madrid, the foundation is to have a communications agency in New York. This is planned for 2025, when other actions will include a promotional trip to New York at the end of February. Meetings with tour operators and the specialist travel press will be organised.