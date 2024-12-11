At a Tuesday meeting in Palma, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the Aviba association of travel agencies backed a call at national level to take Spain's interior ministry to court if changes are not made to the controversial traveller registration system. The tourism industry believes that the registration system, in force since December 2, will be "very damaging".
Spain traveller registration: Tourism industry will take the government to court if "errors" are not rectified
The industry believes that "real criminals" still won't be deterred
