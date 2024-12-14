Scene of a crash in Mallorca at which the body of a woman was found

Scene of the crash on Tuesday, which was when police found the body of Rosario Díaz. | Isaac Hernández Rubio

Andrew EdePalma14/12/2024 09:39
TW
0

A relative of Rosario Díaz (Chari) said on Friday that the whole family were "devastated" by her death at the hands of her partner, George Teianu.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death in Coll d'en Rebassa (Palma) on Tuesday. The relative added: "These are very difficult times."

Related news
Man accused of stabbing his partner to death in Mallorca

Prison for the man who stabbed his partner to death in Palma

More related news

Teianu appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody. He had been in a relationship with Chari for some fifteen years. There are two daughters, one aged nine, the other 21 months, who was in the back seat of his Peugeot 107 when it crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was injured and admitted to paediatric emergencies at Son Espases Hospital. She was discharged on Wednesday. But she wasn't returning to the family home.

Several lawyers had declined to represent Teianu in court. One was eventually found. In the cells at the court on Friday, the lawyer says that Teianu was in tears and wanted to know how his little daughter was.