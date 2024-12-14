A relative of Rosario Díaz (Chari) said on Friday that the whole family were "devastated" by her death at the hands of her partner, George Teianu.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death in Coll d'en Rebassa (Palma) on Tuesday. The relative added: "These are very difficult times."

Teianu appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody. He had been in a relationship with Chari for some fifteen years. There are two daughters, one aged nine, the other 21 months, who was in the back seat of his Peugeot 107 when it crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was injured and admitted to paediatric emergencies at Son Espases Hospital. She was discharged on Wednesday. But she wasn't returning to the family home.

Several lawyers had declined to represent Teianu in court. One was eventually found. In the cells at the court on Friday, the lawyer says that Teianu was in tears and wanted to know how his little daughter was.