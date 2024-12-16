On Tuesday, the Balearic Parliament is expected to ratify an amendment to the government's administrative simplification decree that has contemplated building in areas prone to flooding and the legalisation of buildings already developed. The amendment, demanded by opposition parties, will remove the possibility of development and legalisation.
Four properties in Mallorca flood zones can be legalised
Opposition parties have been concerned about a loophole
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.