The old Bingo Balear near to the Olivar market in Palma has been closed for ten years. A plan to convert it into a casino definitively came to an end two years ago when the Balearic High Court ruled against it.

The owner is Eusebio Cano, who runs the Bingo Rosales on C. Manacor. He says that a group of Swedish investors is going to rehabilitate the 2,000-square metre building and turn it into a spa with thalassotherapy, gym and holistic treatments.

"They have very clear ideas and are going to make a seven-figure investment." The Swedish company will manage the spa, which will have capacity for up to forty people, while Cano will continue to own the premises.

The building first opened in 1909. Over the years it has been a theatre and a cinema, has staged zarzuela productions and variety shows and even circuses.

The intention to turn the building into a casino was first blocked by the town hall's planning department in 2015. It took seven years for the legal process to come to an end. Even before the court's ruling, Cano had become resigned to the fact that there wouldn't be a casino.

Under the revised general urban plan, a new use for the building will be allowed. The town hall will, nonetheless, have to give permission for the conversion to a spa.