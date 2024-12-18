The old Bingo Balear near to the Olivar market in Palma has been closed for ten years. A plan to convert it into a casino definitively came to an end two years ago when the Balearic High Court ruled against it.
New life for Palma's Bingo Balear as a spa
The building dates back to 1909
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
7 figures investment for a spa for max 40 persons. Sound more laundry. Money laundry.