The roundabout connecting the Soller road with Son Pacs, the Son Castello industrial estate, and Son Sardina—often referred to by regular users as "La rotonda de los líos" (the roundabout of the mess)—is set to undergo a major transformation. The Consell de Mallorca has planned a spectacular intervention to improve traffic flow through this heavily congested junction, which, according to the Department of Roads, handles over 50,000 vehicles daily.

The plan to enhance access routes to Palma includes a proposal to reform the roundabout, a project confirmed by Rafael Gelabert, the island's Director of Infrastructures and Mobility. Gelabert stated that the project "has already been drafted, is currently in the supervision phase, and should soon be approved." He further explained that it is expected to be open for public consultation between January and February 2025.

The current infrastructure is acknowledged as insufficient to manage the heavy traffic it serves, as it connects a key route in Mallorca’s road network (the Ma-11, Soller road) with the Son Castello industrial estate, Son Sardina, Son Pacs, and even Son Espases Hospital, as well as the Can Valero industrial estate.

The proposed project will expand the roundabout’s diameter from its current 30 meters to 81 meters and introduce regulation with five exits. A new direct access to the Emaya facilities in Son Pacs is also planned, along with the demolition of a squatted house at the intersection with Camí dels Reis, heading toward Son Espases. Each exit will feature a "zero lane," designed to alleviate congestion and streamline traffic flow.

The total budget for this initiative is 4 million euros, which includes costs for expropriations and upgrades to various utilities, such as water and electricity networks. Work is expected to take twelve months, with completion anticipated in the first half of 2026.

“The goal is to improve traffic flow at a highly congested point, with over 50,000 vehicles passing through daily,” explains Rafael Gelabert. He hopes to adhere to the proposed timeline, aiming to begin construction in early 2025 to address the daily frustrations of thousands of drivers and users, particularly during peak hours, who regularly experience significant delays at this location.