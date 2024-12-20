The Son Ramonell estate in Marratxi was built in 1891. 'Castillo Marratxi' (Castle Marratxi) is how Palma-based architectural projects and interior design company, Private Hideaway Interior, describes the property.

From 2026 it will acquire a "new splendour", says the company's website. "Once a meeting place for important personalities, this historic property is now being transformed into a luxury place for seminars and events. With its 16 individually designed suites, it will offer the perfect setting for executive meetings, team building events, weddings or company parties."

Stating that the Castle will "shine" in its new function as an events venue, the website adds that there will be a restaurant with catering service, a luxurious spa area with sauna, hammam, swimming pool and massage service, and a souvenir shop selling designer objects.

Son Ramonell as it currently is; the sign is that of the developers.

Which all sounds fair enough, but not to one local resident, who has registered documents with Marratxí Town Hall and the Council of Mallorca calling for a review of whether what is being promoted is covered by the necessary licences. Local planning regulations apparently only allow residential use in the area.

In the registry of holiday rental properties, Son Ramonell obtained an ETV60 licence in 2019 to market 14 rooms. This licence allows tourist rentals for a maximum of 60 days a year in two non-consecutive months, one of which cannot be July or August. The permit must be renewed every five years. What is being proposed is therefore different.

It is understood that the town hall has issued a building licence for a property that doesn't have listed status in the Marratxi heritage catalogue. But the resident is questioning a licence for the purpose that is being advertised and which will be redeveloped by PHConstruction.