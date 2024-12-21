Businesses on Santa Ponsa's Avda. Rei Jaume I are joining forces in considering legal action because of roadworks along the avenue that are having a highly negative impact.

Work on the resort's main artery road has been going on for more than 40 days. Businesses, many of them German, say that access is very difficult and is causing major losses in revenue.

Antje Trinks of Restaurant Vivo explains that the work started on November 1. "Since then, access to our restaurant has only been possible via inconvenient detours. The number of customers has dropped significantly. We have experienced sales losses of up to 70 per cent. This has forced us to lay off three employees."

Other restaurants, shops, clinics, estate agencies have all been affected. Trinks adds: "The construction site is not adequately secured and manhole covers remain open for days. There is no progress in the work."

They have sought dialogue with Calvia councillors but say these attempts have been unsuccessful. "A safe pedestrian path for restaurants and shops before Christmas was promised. But so far none of this has been implemented."

One side of the road is passable, but only in one direction. Once the current work is completed, the other side of the road will then be closed for weeks.

No compensation or financial support has been offered, while the businesses have to continue paying social security contributions, rents and taxes. "Some of our businesses will seriously face closure if the situation does not improve soon."

The town hall is to be petitioned. If this doesn't get anywhere, legal action may well follow.