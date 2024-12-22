Spain's Christmas Lottery, held at Madrid's Teatro Real and watched by millions across the country, brought most cheer to Logroño in La Rioja, where the El Gordo first prize for four million euros (400,000 euros per ticket) was won in its entirety with the numbers 72480.

This was at a lottery office on C. Muro del Carmen, El Gordo (the Fat One) having been drawn at 11.27 on Sunday morning; it was the eighth of the big prizes to be confirmed.

In Mallorca, two tenths of the third prize (500,000 per series) with the numbers 11840 were won in Alcudia. The lottery office's Pedro Vives Massanet, said: "We can't quite believe it because it is the first time that we have distributed this prize." He added that he didn't know yet who had the tenths. "The sale was made through a machine." He hoped that it was "a local resident", explaining that the winner could have been a tourist - "someone who comes in the summer". Regardless of who the winner was, "we are very excited to distribute luck".

Among other places, there were third prize winners in Ciutadella (Menorca) and in Ibiza Town.

There were several fourth-prize winners in Mallorca. The numbers were 77768 (200,000 euros per series). Calvia, Campos, Can Picafort, Inca, Palma, Sencelles all had winners of numbers that were drawn at 9.57am.