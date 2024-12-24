The National Police are waiting for a final report from Son Espases Hospital regarding injuries to a baby of less than a year old who was admitted to the hospital more than a week ago.

Initial examination of the baby boy indicated that he had been shaken. There were also bruises on his face that suggested assault. The injuries were severe, and he was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit.

The hospital followed established procedure for such cases - notification to the National Police's family unit, to the courts and to the Council of Mallorca's Institute of Social Affairs (social services).

Once the police receive the final report, an arrest decision will be made.