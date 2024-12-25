The latest CIS survey has revealed that housing ranks among Spain's most urgent challenges. Over 22% of those surveyed identify it as the second most significant concern for citizens, while 18.3% state it is the issue that impacts them most personally.

In Spain, more than 29,000 people are homeless, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), equating to 71.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the phenomenon varies greatly depending on the region. Historically, Andalusia, the Basque Country, and Madrid have had the highest percentages. The INE estimates that 1.87% of Spain's homeless population resides in the Balearic Islands. The official figure for 2022 was 643 homeless individuals in the Balearics, but social organisations warn that not only is the real number higher, but the profile of those affected is also changing.

A glance at the growing caravan settlements in Palma's neighbourhoods reveals what organisations like Sapiència, Sojorn, and Càritas Mallorca confirm: "New profiles are emerging among the homeless population—working people who, despite earning a salary, cannot access decent housing." The Balearics increasingly resemble the reality portrayed in Nomadland, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film about modern homelessness in the United States.

Last year, church-affiliated social organisations assisted over 800 homeless people in the Balearics, though accurate data remains elusive. Traditionally, municipalities registered all users of social services, regardless of the precariousness of their living conditions or whether they lived on the streets. The pandemic highlighted the effectiveness of this system and its broader societal benefits. However, just days ago, Palma City Council approved a new civic ordinance imposing fines of up to 1,500€ on individuals living in caravans within its jurisdiction.

A risk of greater marginalisation

Will homeless individuals, already relying on social services, risk revealing their actual address and face fines? The logical assumption would be that these people would move into public housing resources, such as shelters for the homeless. But even if someone is willing to share a room in a shelter with others, there is no guarantee of a space. Existing services are overwhelmed.

Alfonso López Bermúdez, a social work graduate and lecturer at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), has been studying the quality of life of homeless individuals in the Balearics since 2020. His work, based on feedback from professionals assisting the homeless, encompasses 517 individuals. "What I’ve observed is that quality of life is often overlooked in residential resources. These facilities are increasingly overcrowded, and staying longer than necessary in such settings worsens one’s quality of life."

Many homeless people prefer to sleep in caravans, settlements, or even outdoors rather than in public shelters. This complicates an ongoing problem: the lack of an accurate count of the homeless population in the Balearics. Palma is the only municipality in Mallorca conducting nightly counts of homeless individuals. What isn’t counted often seems invisible, yet homelessness in the Balearics has grown so significantly that it can no longer be ignored.

"We don’t have a definitive number of how many people are living on the streets. What we do know is that every day, new people are turning to shelters, only to be told there is no place for them because the services are overwhelmed," explains Teresa Riera, head of the Sense Llar (Homeless) project at Càritas Mallorca. Toni Moyà from the Social Foundation Sapiència and Jaume Alemany from the Sojorn shelter project describe similar scenarios and call for greater public awareness of the housing crisis.

Housing crisis intensifies

Aware that demand far outstrips supply, property owners, often working closely with estate agents, are not only raising rental prices but also avoiding renting to families with children, people with disabilities, or other vulnerable groups. These groups are perceived as more challenging to evict in cases of non-payment.

In May 2023, the Right to Housing Act came into force in Spain, allowing the establishment of rent caps in high-demand areas like the Balearics, where rent or mortgage payments often exceed 30% of household income. However, despite this tool being made available to all regions, the Balearic government has opted not to implement it.

The State of Poverty in the Balearic Islands report by the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN), a coalition of social organisations including the Red Cross, highlights another trend shift. Until the 2008 financial crisis, the average mortgage cost (€787 per month) exceeded the average rent (€543 per month). Since 2016, however, rent costs (€773 per month) have surpassed mortgage payments (€620 per month).

The Balearics is the region with the fastest-growing housing prices in Spain. Given that the average household income in the islands is similar to the national average, the additional financial burden on residents is clear. In 2023, households had to allocate 21.6% of their income to housing, significantly higher than the national average of 17.6%. This figure has now risen to 30%.

Traditionally, homelessness was linked to starting over in a new country, losing a job, eviction, addiction, or mental health issues. Today, the majority of homeless people are European, with 40% being native to the Balearics.

The growing housing crisis in the Balearics is no longer an isolated issue. It is an urgent problem that demands immediate action and long-term solutions to ensure no one is left without a home.