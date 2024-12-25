A drunk driver crashed into two cars and a motorbike parked on C/ Habana in the Ponent area. The perpetrator of the accident has been charged with an offence against road safety. The incident forced the temporary closure of the road.
Drunk driver crashes into several vehicles in Andratx
While the driver escaped unharmed, the vehicles suffered significant damage
