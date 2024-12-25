A drunk driver crashed into two cars and a motorbike parked on C/ Habana in the Ponent area. The perpetrator of the accident has been charged with an offence against road safety. The incident forced the temporary closure of the road.

The events unfolded around 6.50 am. Local police in Andratx were alerted that a vehicle had collided with others that were properly parked. While the driver escaped unharmed, the vehicles suffered significant damage. The road was partially blocked as the suspect’s car ended up stranded across the middle of the street.

Several police patrols were dispatched to the scene to secure the area. Subsequently, given the clear signs that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, he was subjected to a breathalyser test. The man, a resident of Andratx, tested positive and was informed of the charges against him.

Police conducted an on-site investigation to continue processing the case. After contacting the owners of the affected vehicles and clearing the area, traffic was restored.