While Palma Town Hall has yet to decide whether or not to accept the Spanish Government's subsidy for free EMT buses in 2025, drivers' unions are pleading for services not to be free.
Palma bus drivers: Please ... no 'free' travel
Not against free travel, but there is a lack of resources
