A Guardia Civil report into the fatal accident in Llubi in October 2023 that resulted in the deaths of a mother and her four-year-old daughter has exonerated the driver of a Mercedes Citan van.

Around 9am on October 18, 28-year-old Deilyn Kaireth García was taking her daughter Noa to school. She was riding an electric bike and was not wearing a helmet. The girl, who did have a helmet, was in a rear seat.

The bike was on the hard shoulder on the MA-3500 when, according to the report, an illegal left turn was made to enter Camí de s’Ermita.

The driver of the van suddenly reduced speed but could not avoid hitting the bike. The girl died in Son Espases Hospital some hours later. Her mother died two days later.

The report states that Deilyn carried out the manoeuvre "without checking the presence" of the vehicle. Investigators conclude that her rush to get Noa to school "could have influenced the execution of the manoeuvre".

The driver of the Citan tested positive for drugs. She admitted that she had smoked a joint around 8pm the evening before but insisted she was no longer under the influence on the morning of the accident. The Guardia Civil reported that she did not present symptoms of having been under the influence of drugs.

The court in Inca in charge of the case requested an alcohol and drugs analysis of the mother. A fortnight after accident, it was revealed that she had been positive for cannabis.

Towards the end of next month, the court will hear the case. Despite the Guardia Civil's report, the driver still faces a charge of manslaughter.